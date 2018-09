What’s being called the sunniest and funniest street celebration is coming to Evansville this weekend!

“Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” will feature all your favorite Sesame Street pals like Elmo, Grover, Big Bird and more!

You can see the show this Friday, September 28th at Old National Events Plaza. Showtimes are 2:30PM and 6:30PM.

Tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased by clicking here or at the Old National Events Plaza box office.

Comments

comments