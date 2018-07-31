Home Indiana Service Line Replacement Moves Forward in Indiana July 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A $177 million project to replace lead service lines is moving forward after getting approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

The project encompasses replacing as many as 50,000 service lines throughout the state. While the lines are being replaced Indiana American Water will continue to use corrosion inhibitors in treating the water.

The company hopes to replace all the lines no later than 2042 and possibly as soon as 2028.



