Home Kentucky Service Announced for Three Children who Died Following Fire July 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A service has been announced for three children that passed away due to injuries sustained in a mobile home fire earlier this month in Ohio County.

The mother of children, Christine Henry, confirmed on Sunday that her daughter Ireland had passed away. Four year old John Ross Henry passed away two weeks ago in the hospital from his injuries, and two year old Ivy Henry was found dead at the scene.

Christine announced on her Facebook page that the service will be held the First Baptist Church in Owensboro, Kentucky on July 28th at 1:00PM

Visitation will be at the church from 10:00AM until 12:30PM.

Comments

comments