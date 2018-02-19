Serious Flooding Situation Developing (with Record Warmth & Isolated Severe Weather Threat)

A SERIOUS FLASH & RIVER FLOODING SITUATION IS DEVELOPING……..

All current & forecast data matches the February/March 1882, 1883, 1884, 1897, 1913, 1937, 1945, 1964, 1997 flood set-ups. Bitter cold/trough in N/NW U.S., ridge with record heat in the SE U.S. & stalled front with unseasonable warmth, humidity & “Mayan Express” connection here…..(moisture originating near Belize) are all features, which is what we will see set up.

Nearly all these crests on the Ohio were 11 to 19′ above flood stage on the Ohio Mt. Vernon to Evansville area with all other rivers in significant flood.

Unusual, record warm & humidity will bath the area tonight-tomorrow…….another round will arrive by the weekend, especially along & south of the Ohio River…..

3-9″ rainfall TOTAL Tuesday-Saturday night in two main rounds……of this, 1-4″ will fall by Thursday.

Isolated SEVERE T’STORMS are possible Tuesday night & perhaps in MULTIPLE occasions Friday-Saturday night…….

River stages may reach MAJOR/HISTORIC levels by the weekend-next week…..

Chad Evans



