YOU SERIOUS CLARK? TAKE II

It is beautiful today with 50s & sun. We are headed for 30s, then rising to the 40s tonight. Tomorrow will feature increasing clouds & windy conditions with some showers late. Highs will rise to the 60s. After some clearing & 30s & 40s Saturday night, we will eventually turn cloudy Sunday. It will be cool with highs 45-52.

In an “Are you serious Clark” moment again, fast-moving clipper will bring bout of rain/snow Sunday evening-night. Yes, it is not out of the question that 1-2″ of snow occurs along & north of I-64 on elevated & grassy surfaces. Rest of the area looks to have rain/snow or just all rain. This will all occur as precipitation falls through a layers of dry air & as that precipitation evaporates & also pulls cold air down from aloft, changes the rain to snow in the north. Low temperatures will run 31-36.

It will be a long-gone memory Monday with 50s to 60s & some showers late, followed by showers/t’storms Tuesday with 70s. A few isolated severe t’storms cannot be ruled out.

Sharply colder air later next week may bring a couple of nights with lows of 28-32.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments