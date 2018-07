Home Indiana Serious Accident Shuts Down US 231 Near Dale, Ind. July 26th, 2018 Kayla Moody Indiana

Update:

Highway 231 has re-opened.

Original story:

Authorities in Spencer County are at the scene of a serious accident just south of Dale.

It happened around 2 a.m. on southbound US 231 at State Road 62 and 68. Traffic is being diverted around the crash.

Officials said two vehicles were involved in the accident. 44News is working to get more details on the crash and information on any injuries.



