Serious Accident Blocks All Traffic on I-69 in Madisonville March 24th, 2017

A serious accident has all lanes of I-69 blocked in Madisonville. Madisonville Police say two semi trucks have collided on I-69 near mile marker 108 just west of the WK/I-69 interchange. There are reports of injuries.

All four lanes of I-69 are blocked off at this time. Traffic is backed up, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with 44News on air and online. We will update you as information becomes available.

