Serial Vending Machine Thief Caught

An Evansville man law enforcement officials believe to be responsible for dozens of vending machine break-ins is arrested.

Collin Smith was arrested January 19th, after being seen breaking into RC Beverage Co. machine at Burdette Park. Detectives with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department conducted the joint investigation and set up surveillance on vending machines in the area due to the rach of recent vending machine break-ins.

Law enforcement officials say Smith was seen drilling out the locking mechanism of a vending machine at Burdette Park. Once Smith left, detectives found metal shavings on the ground near the machine and the money bin missing.

Officers followed Smith as he got into the passenger seat of a waiting SUV, the car was stopped and Smith and the drive, Mandy Saxer were taken into custody.

Detectives saying during an interview, Smith implicated himself in committing approximately 30 thefts from vending machines in Vanderburgh County and the Tri-State over the last year.

Local businesses lost more than $20,000 in damages to the machines as a result of the thefts.

Smith is being charged with theft with prior conviction and criminal mischief. Saxer is being charged with theft and criminal mischief.

