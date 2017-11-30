44News | Evansville, IN

Serial Arsonist Could Be Responsible For More Than A Dozen Fires In Troy

Serial Arsonist Could Be Responsible For More Than A Dozen Fires In Troy

November 30th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

A serial arsonist could be walking the streets of Troy and be responsible for more than a dozen fires over the past decade. Our media partners at Perry County News say officials are investigating 14 suspicious and destructive fires in the past decade.

Most of the fires have happened at vacant or abandoned businesses. The Troy Fire Chief said in the most recent fire in August security cameras show a person setting the blaze.

Authorities have not been able to identify the suspect.

If you have information you are asked to call the Perry County Sheriff’s office at 812-547-2411 or the WeTip Hotline at 812-547-9563.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.