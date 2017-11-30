Home Indiana Serial Arsonist Could Be Responsible For More Than A Dozen Fires In Troy November 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A serial arsonist could be walking the streets of Troy and be responsible for more than a dozen fires over the past decade. Our media partners at Perry County News say officials are investigating 14 suspicious and destructive fires in the past decade.

Most of the fires have happened at vacant or abandoned businesses. The Troy Fire Chief said in the most recent fire in August security cameras show a person setting the blaze.

Authorities have not been able to identify the suspect.

If you have information you are asked to call the Perry County Sheriff’s office at 812-547-2411 or the WeTip Hotline at 812-547-9563.

