Sergej Vucetic Reflects on “Crazy Journey” Ahead of Senior Day

Senior Day can be a time for family to celebrate accomplishments before crossing the finish line.

University of Evansville senior Sergej Vucetic will play his last game at the Ford Center Saturday without the presence of his father, who passed way earlier this year in a tragic car accident in his home state of Serbia.

Vucetic shares with 44Sports his emotional journey leading up to the Aces big day.

Tipoff is set for Saturday at Noon. Catch highlights and more Saturday on 44News at 9 and 10.



