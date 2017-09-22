September 26, 1925: Severe Storm Hits Wild West Show

At Evansville, 4 people were injured when a severe t’storm (5:30-5:45 p.m.) moved over the grounds of the Wild West Show on September 26, 1925. Tents were blown down from the show & many signs, trees, limbs & power lines were toppled around the show & in the city of Evansville.

However, after the hottest temperatures ever recorded in September (as high as 110) & extreme drought, the rainfall was welcome (despite it being 1.25″ or less in most areas). 1925 saw an early spring after the Great Tri-State Tornado outbreak & a torrid summer.

EXTREME EARLY SEPTEMBER 1925:

Possible tornado(es) embedded in damaging winds struck northwest of Jackson, Tennessee obliterating three barns & unroofing several homes. I have not uncovered any other severe weather reports for Tennessee, northward to the Tri-State.

Surface maps show passing warm front, then cold front as surface low passes to our west & northwest. Tropical, very warm air was over the entire region.

