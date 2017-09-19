From High Risk Outbreak In Northeast to Our Frost/Freezing: The Pattern Reconstruction In Late September 1845

An unusually early frost/freeze struck at least part of the Tri-State on the night of September 21, 1845. This was part of “two or three frosts” during this period, according to the observer. He & Vincennes observer reported 32. “Severe frost” was reported at Indianapolis & “Slight Touch of Frost” was reported as far south as southeastern Virginia, near Petersburg. This followed a rather eventful month in the Midwest/Ohio Valley & Northeast.

September 1-5 saw “intensely hot” weather at Owensboro with the hottest temperature of the summer recorded by observer on the 3rd with 95. On the day prior, several damaging tornado struck Ohio, including one with a 0.5-mile wide path near Cincinnati. Many houses & barns were “demolished” by this particular tornado. One of the homes was made of brick. Other tornadoes were reported in east-central & south-central Ohio, the likely strongest near Chillicothe where “numerous houses and barns” were “demolished” & “very large trees” were “threw down”.

After “cool nights set in” after this heat, it warmed up again late in the month to upper 80s to lower 90s. The very warm, tropical air moved unusually far to the north for the time of year, setting the stage for a record severe weather outbreak for Ontario, Quebec, New York, Vermont on September 20. On the same day a severe t’storm over Lee County, Iowa (far southeastern Iowa, where Missouri & Illinois merge) with very large hail, which broke windows, shredded tree foliage & crops. Wind with the storm damaged & felled trees. However, there are no other severe weather reports, nor t’storm reports for the Midwest/Ohio Valley region on this day.

The tornado/severe weather outbreak in the Northeast was preceded by highly-electrical t’storms in the morning, followed by drying conditions with strong, gusty southerly winds, temperatures surging into the lower to mid 80s by midday.

Tornadic t’storms with large hail & damaging winds were first reported over southeastern Ontario & the severe weather violence only increased through the afternoon-evening with large to very large hail, damaging winds & numerous tornadoes in a zone from Toronto area to Ottawa to Burlington, Vermont, Niagara Falls to even Utica, New York.

At least 5 significant, long-track tornadoes occurred over northern & central New York to northwestern Vermont. One tornado, up to 1.5 miles wide, completely obliterated old-growth, virgin forest over the Adirondacks with the track still visible in 1891 (of note, June 1814 tornado track was still visible in forests over Lower Wabash Valley [before clearance for agriculture] in Edwards, Wabash counties in 1876). Giant trees were completely swept away & only splintered, ground stumps left, pointing to peak EF5 strength in northern New York along its 275-mile track. Evidence suggests that this tornado’s longevity & violence may be tied to the morning convection leaving some boundary over northern New York. It seemed to rapidly increase in size & strength once it exited Lake Ontario. The storm was accompanied by large hail over 2″ in diameter & severe non-tornadic winds near the twister (likely RFD & inflow into storm/tornado). At the tornado’s end, it was observed as a waterspout on Lake Champlain before moving into Burlington, Vermont with damage, though it was in a continued weakening phase & lifted shortly thereafter.

Subsequent research has not uncovered by damage reports from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, or Maine, interestingly. The May 31, 1985 violent outbreak (farther southwest) covered over a around 200- x 200-mile area. This 1845 outbreak appeared to have been contained over a 200 x 450-mile area. The 1845 event would equal the same zone as Chicago, Indianapolis to Bloomington to Dayton, Ohio westward to Jefferson City, Missouri (east-central Missouri).

The upper trough was strong in the fact that mid 80s with morning lows in the 70s in a tropical lower atmosphere was followed by gusty northwest winds & then frost/freezing. This was a very pronounced change in what had been a very warm September for the eastern U.S., per observations of scant observation sites, diary entries by weather hobbyists & newspapers.

Remarks regarding the sultry nature of the day, the fast-moving, low-based clouds all point to very strong winds at low-levels, low LCLs & then the pressure drop points to the strength of the system.

It is noteworthy that the morning low temperature at Fort Snelling (modern-day Minneapolis-St. Paul) at 35 on September 21 was warmer than the 32-degree recording by the Owensboro thermometer.

It would appear that this upper trough was in the process of amplifying rapidly by a strong upper jet streak. Just would have increased winds at all levels & increase the directional shear in the Northeast U.S./southeastern Canada.

Although skewed to south & southwest a bit, an-equally violent outbreak occurred June 8-9, 1953 from Michigan to New Hampshire. An F5 was produced at Flint, Michigan. 3 F4s, 3 F3s & two F0-F2’s occurred from far northern Michigan to far northern Ohio. Like 1845, a renegade storm cluster occurred way to the west…..June 8 saw a supercell of wind/hail with F1 tornado in Nebraska.

On June 9, F4 & F3 struck near Worcester, Massachusetts, while F3 hit near coastal New Hampshire. F1 touched down on the New Hampshire/Maine border near Dover, New Hampshire.

A totals of 16 tornadoes were produced, most of them strong to violent, long-track tornadoes. 90 people were killed. Trees were de-barked & homes completely disappeared with only foundations left near Flint. 60 miles east of Flint at Sarnia, Ontario, papers from the Flint tornado were found. The first-ever Severe T’Storm Watch was issued for New England the next day by the U.S. Weather Bureau.

This storm system may have been similar to some respects to the 1845 one.

