Home Indiana September 10th Marks World Suicide Prevention Day September 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Many spent the day remembering their loved ones and raising awareness for World Suicide Prevention Day. In Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the rate of suicide remains higher than the rest of Indiana.

There have been 32 suicides in the county so far this year most who were struggling with relationships, depression, and money. He says like any death suicide affects more than just the victim.

“Well, I think that’s one of the things with suicides that’s so prevalent that the collateral damage, the surround family members because you may have a mixture. You may have some who expected it, some in denial, and some were totally shocked,” says Lockyear.

Anyone who is having suicidal thoughts is encouraged to reach out for support.

There are many support groups and resources available for those struggling including the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Click here for more information on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Comments

comments