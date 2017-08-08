44News | Evansville, IN

Sentencing Set for Man Involved in Interstate Theft Ring

August 8th, 2017 Indiana

One of four suspects indicted in an interstate ring involving the theft of construction equipment has taken a plea deal.

Thomas Elpers’ lawyers filed that agreement in court Tuesday. A sentencing hearing has been set for September 28th.

Elpers had been charged with insurance fraud, burglary and theft. Jordan T. Wedel is charged with one count of possession of stolen motor vehicles. Jason Habermel is charged with four counts of money laundering.

Elpers could face up to 10 years in prison.

