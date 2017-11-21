Home Indiana Evansville Sentencing Set For Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman With Tools November 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A sentencing date is set for a man accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer and screwdriver. On Tuesday, November 21st, Jordan Temme pleaded guilty to battery, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Temme is accused of raping a woman with a wooden hammer and screwdriver in June of 2016. Police arrested him during a traffic stop, and say he did not remember the incident when they questioned him.

Authorities say he admitted to having a drinking problem and anger issues.

His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 20th at 1:30 p.m.

Comments

comments