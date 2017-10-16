Sentencing Rescheduled For Caleb Loving

Sentencing is rescheduled for the Evansville man who set his apartment on fire and then took a pipe bomb to McDonald’s. Caleb Loving’s sentencing was set for Monday, October 16th.

Loving pleaded guilty, but mentally ill to arson and a lesser charge of possession of an explosive device. He also pleaded guilty to battery of a public safety officer and resisting law enforcement in jail.

Loving assaulted a jail guard while serving time in the Vanderburgh County Jail. After setting his Sugar Creek Mill apartment on fire in 2015. Then he took a pipe bomb to the McDonald’s on North Green River Road.

His sentencing is set for Monday, October 23rd.

