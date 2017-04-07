Sentencing Date Set for Michael Howell

The man who killed Beverly Karns will be sentenced next month. Michael Howell was found guilty on charges of voluntary manslaughter, criminal recklessness, attempted robbery and auto theft late Thursday night.

Howell is accused of shooting and killing Beverly Karns at an Evansville home. Police say he drove his truck to Warrick County where he crashed it and fled the scene. While fleeing the scene, police say Howell shot at one of the witnesses, Charles Scales.

For the first time since the incident, Howell took the stand Thursday and walked the court through the events leading up to Karns’ death last April. He said he had both pot and meth in his system. Jurors found Howell guilty on four charges late Thursday night.

His sentencing is set for Monday, May 1st at 1:30 p.m. in Vanderburgh Superior Court.

