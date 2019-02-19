Sentencing Date Set for Jalil Fellows

A sentencing date has been scheduled for a suspect in a deadly shooting and robbery. Jalil Fellows appeared in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court for a plea hearing with the state. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1st.

Police say Fellows and co-defendant Earl Martin met Christopher Hoefling and Brandon Waldroup to buy marijuana. During the transaction, Waldroup was shot outside of the bar.

One day after the shooting police found Hoefling fatally shot in his vehicle.

Fellows was charged with murder and three counts of robbery. Martin was sentenced to 135 years in prison on February 15th.

Previous story:

Trial Date Set For Jalil Fellows in 2017 Fatal Shooting

Earl Martin Sentenced to 135 Years in Prison

