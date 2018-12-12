Home Indiana Evansville Sentencing Date Rescheduled for Evansville Robbery and Shooting Suspect December 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Sentencing has been pushed back for one of the five suspects involved in the 2015 robbery and shooting above 711 Tavern in Evansville.

In 2015, Jarvice Sears and four other men were arrested accused of breaking into an apartment above the tavern on East Virginia Street.

Sears was sentenced to 69 years in prison for the crime in 2017, but the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned the two felony burglary charges.

He will be back in court for resentencing on February 12th in Vanderburgh County.

Comments

comments