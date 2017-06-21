Home Indiana Sentence Reduced for Man who Caused Fatal I-69 Crash June 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The man found guilty for a fatal wrong way crash on I-69 last February has his sentence reduced. Brian Paquette was originally sentenced to 50.5 years last November, but it was reduced to 42.5 years Wednesday afternoon.

Court documents show that Paquette admitted to smoking meth at a party before the crash and that he believed he was being “chased by farmers through a field.”

In September of 2016, Paquette pleaded guilty to 11 counts, including operating a vehicle under the influence of meth resulting in three deaths. The Indiana Court of Appeals is looking to reduce his sentence on three counts of resisting law enforcement.

The crash claimed the lives of Jason Lowe, of Fishers, Stephanie Molinet, of Elberfeld, and Autumn Kapperman, of Boonville, who was five months pregnant at the time.

The prosecutor plans to send this new ruling up to the indiana Supreme Court to see if the high court will reverse today’s ruling.

