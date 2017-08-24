Sensei Teaches Power Over Mind Through Karate

When you think of karate, the image of self-defense, discipline or even aggression may come to mind.

The hand-to-hand art of the fight brings much more to its students, giving more than physical strength as it hones mental acuity and gives power over the mind. That mindset is benefiting people right here in the Tri-State.

“The concepts of hera, the concepts of taking care of oneself, one’s body, one’s spirit has really helped me come along,” Wess Rose said. He was a Marine who served in Iraq. He saw some of his fellow Marines killed in battle.

The pain of that time stuck with him after returning home to Evansville. He suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD.

“We have what we call triggers,” Rose explained. “There are things that scare you. They bother you. They keep you up at night. They give you nightmares. They make it so that it’s really hard to function.”

“Back then, I self medicated with alcohol.”

That’s when Wess found Zen Bu Kai Martial Arts School in Evansville. It’s a special program offered at little or no cost to people who need to build mental strength.

Starting nearly forty years ago, Sensei Norman Beck dedicates his time to training future karate warriors. He gives his time because he cares about helping others find the right path.

“When I’m working with a student, it’s like a sculptor who’s sculpting marble,” Sensei Beck said. “That warrior is in there. I just have to take away everything that’s not that warrior.”

He credits the core Japanese concept behind karate of ‘fudoshin’ as the reason why he moves forward.

“It was very much associated at times in Japan with service. Serving others. Your dedication to a concept, or a group or a cause. The word samurai meant one that served.”

As people living in the West, Sensei Beck says there are many lessons we can learn from the East.

“One of the first things we can learn is the importance of nothing.”

“When we look at health, we look at general health, physical health,” Rose said. “But we also look at mental health. And that’s the biggest one that I’ve gained from here.”

The gentle yet powerful strokes of karate bring about that mental strength.

People struggling to gain control over the mind are suddenly pushed to focus on the small details that make the difference between an effective blow or a powerless strike.

Achieving that mental state is difficult.

“The concept of sitting still, and letting it pass,” Sensei Beck began. “The ability to ensure certain discomforts and pain is something Westerners have no concept of.”

For Wess, harnessing the pain while gaining control helps him power through the challenges that he still faces as a returning solider with PTSD.

“Without this class, I’d probably still be struggling with addiction, and I don’t think I’d be as far along in my treatment as i am now,” Rose said.

Each of the students at Zen Bu Kai has a story and a problem to overcome.

The program is currently fully booked, but Sensei Beck said he is considering opening another class to expand their reach to those in need.

Comments

comments