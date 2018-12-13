Seniors in Need Receive Gifts from Home Instead Senior Care

The Home Instead Senior Care in Evansville and Volunteers in the community are spreading cheer to seniors this holiday season.

Each year, the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program sends donated gifts to seniors who may be lonely during the holidays.

Close to 900 seniors will receive items from a holiday wish list, many of which included a blanket, sweatshirt, and various hygiene products.

Home Instead Senior Care wants to make sure those who may not have family in town still receive a gift this Christmas.

Emily Tison, Business Development Manager, says a lot of organizations focus on children and that seniors are too often forgotten about during the giving months.

The gift bags are still in the process of being put together and will be delivered later this afternoon.

