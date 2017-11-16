Home Indiana Evansville Seniors Get Their Turkey Early At Annual SWIRCA’s Thanksgiving Lunch November 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Tri-State seniors are having their turkey early at SWIRCA’s annual Thanksgiving Lunch. More than 400 turkey dinners have been prepared with delicious sides.

The festivities began Thursday morning and will include a day of fellowship, good food, and Bingo-Palooza.

Some of the meals even got delivered to those who could not make it.

SWIRCA’s Nutrition Director says the Thanksgiving lunch is their biggest day of the year.

Karyn Gipson said, “This is a really important time of the year. So many of our folks do not have anyone to have Thanksgiving with. So for some of them this is the only Thanksgiving meal they will have, and not only do they get to spend it with their SWIRCA family, but they get to have a full day of fellowship as well.”

The money raised during Bingo-Palooza will be used for the nutrition program’s operating expenses.

Comments

comments