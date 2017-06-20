Senior Living: Upcoming AARP Events

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for Senior Living.

This morning, Joe Kendall with AARP joined Melissa for Senior Living.

He talked about a new event called “Movies for Grownups”. The movie “Lion” will be showing tonight at the AMC 16 Theater on Pearl Drive in Evansville. It starts at 7:00 p.m.

Joe also talked about the AARP Volunteer Recruitment event. This is an opportunity for people interested in volunteering for AARP to get information and sign up to volunteer. The event is July 12t at Dilegge’s Banquet Room on Main Street in Evansville. It’s from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. Lunch will be provided for people who pre-register.

People should either call 1-877-926-8300 or go to aarp.cvent.com/evansvillevolunteer to pre-register for the volunteer event.

