Senior Living: Tai Chi For The Elderly

Every Tuesday Morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes Inside the Community for “Senior Living”.

This morning, Tai Chi Instructor Ron Weatherford stopped by to explain how the exercise can help the elderly. The best part, it is not hard on the joints!

Ron also showed Melissa how some of the moves can be used at home to help with relaxation.

You can contact SWIRCA to learn more about Ron’s classes.

To watch the full interview, click on the link below.

Comments

comments