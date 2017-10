44News anchor Lauren Leslie spoke with Volunteer Coordinator Kim Moorehead with SWIRCA for our weekly Senior Living segment.

SWIRCA will be celebrating its 9th annual Tri-state Veteran’s Day Celebration next month.

The annual celebration will be held on Wednesday, November 8th. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the luncheon 11:30 a.m.

This event is free for veterans, but you must RSVP by November 1st. To RSVP call 812-464-7804.

Comments

comments