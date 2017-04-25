Senior Living: SWIRCA Games

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder addresses senior issues in the segment called “Senior Living”.

This morning, Gene Vanstone joined her to talk about the upcoming SWIRCA games. He is the golfing coordinator for this year’s games.

Gene said the best advice he has for novices is to just have fun. There are several other sports along with golf for people to play from bowling to pickleball and more.

The SWIRCA games run May 1st-May 8th. Golfing will be at the Cambridge Golf Course Monday, May 8th. Tee time is 8:00 a.m. You must register by April 28th. For details on how to do that go to swirca.org.

