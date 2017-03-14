Senior Living: SWIRCA Games Registration Begins

Registration is now open for the SWIRCA games. The theme this year is “Young at Heart.”

The games will be held in different locations around Evansville from May 1st-8th. The events are for those 50 years or older.

Registration is $25 for unlimited event entry. There is a large variety of events from putt putt golf to miniball and corn hole.

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder spoke with one of the organizers on Senior Living today. To watch the interview, click the video box below.

Fore more information on the SWIRCA games, click here.

