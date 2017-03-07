Senior Living: March is National Nutrition Month

March is Nutrition Awareness Month and SWIRCA is making sure seniors know how important nutrition is not just this month, but everyday of the year.

Karyn Gipson joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder this morning for “Senior Living”.

Nutrition Awareness Month became a month long observance in 1980. The goal is to educate senior citizens on healthy eating. The 2017 theme is “Putting Your Best Fork Forward”.

SWIRCA helps with senior nutrition thanks to many programs. These include hot lunches Monday-Thursday at 19 meal sites in southern Indiana. They also have 16 routes that deliver meals to homebound clients on a donation contribution. No one will ever be turned away for lack of money to pay. SWIRCA serves approximately 800 meals each day.

And in honor of March being National Nutrition Awareness Month, SWIRCA is holding a health and nutrition fair. It’s Thursday, March 16th at SWIRCA on Virginia Street. The fair is from 9:00-10:30 a.m.

Lunch is at 11:00 a.m. and there is a $5-$7 donation.

