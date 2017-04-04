Senior Living: Learning the Sport of Pickleball

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” this morning for Senior Living. Dick Leduc joined Melissa for the segment.

He talked about the growing popularity and how people can get involved in the sport in the Evansville community. Pickleball is a game that resembles tennis. Players use paddles to hit a plastic ball over a net.

Pickleball is also one of many sports played in the upcoming SWIRCA games. The games are May 1st-8th. For more information, click here.

You can also watch the interview and a Pickleball demonstration by clinking on the video box below.

