Senior Living: Healthcare Debate

Joe Kendall with AARP joined 44News This Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for Senior Living. The two discussed healthcare. A last ditch effort by republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare is about to fail. There are now at least four republican senators who say they won’t support it. The bill would have redone central components of Obamacare and replaced it with block grants — or federal funds — to the states.

Kendall said the bill would have increased health care costs for older Americans with an age tax, decreased coverage and undermined pre-existing condition protections. Kendall said this would impact 25 million Americans between the ages of 50-64.

Joe also talked about prescription drugs and the rising costs. An estimated 28 million Americans saw a prescription price increase in the past 12 months.

To watch Melissa’s interview and listen to the discussion with AARP, click the video box below.

