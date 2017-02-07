Senior Living: Group Tours Are A Popular Trend

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes Inside the Community for “Senior Living”.

This morning, Melissa talked to Ken Meyer with Lifestyle Tours and Tracy Wilson the director of Group Air Tour.

The men talked about group travel and said it has several benefits for seniors. Those benefits include:

1. It will help you pick up courage to try something new.

2. You don’t want to stay at home just because none of your friends wants to go.

3. You can meet nice people that might become friends.

4. You enjoy going on adventures with your partner/friend/family

If you are interested in a group tour, there is an information session to learn more about how it all works this Wednesday. It’s at 12:30 p.m. at SWIRCA on Virginia Street in Evansville.

If you would like to see the full interview, click on the video box below.

