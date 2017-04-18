Senior Living: Fraud Protections and ‘Shred It’

Tuesday mornings 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for Senior Living. This morning she talked to Joe Kendall with AARP.

Joe talked about “Shred It” Day. It is Friday April 21st from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Wesselman Park. It is for Vanderburgh County residents only. Up to 100 pounds of documents can be shredded for free.

The two also talked about something called “Fraud Watch Network”. This is for people of any age and AARP members or non-members. By signing up for the program you can receive local alerts of fraud and scams via email or phone. Volunteer counselors are available if you are a victim.

For more information on Fraud Watch Network, go to www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call 877-908-3360.

