Senior Living: Fall Risk Assessment Test

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” this morning for Senior Living. She was joined by Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine of Owensboro with Owner Travis Clapp, Physical Therapist Kevin Boothe and Doctor of Physical Therapy Jessica Zimmerman.

“National Falls Awareness Day” is September 22nd. To recognize that day, Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine of Owensboro is holding a free event. It’s a fall prevention screening at the office, in Owensboro, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Studies have shown that one out of every four Americans — aged 65 or older — experience falls every year. Those same studies show that every 11 seconds an older adult is treated in the ER for a fall. Every 19 minutes an older adult dies as a result of a fall.

The screening includes a test to assess mobility, a 30 second chair stand test which tests leg strength and endurance and a four stage balance test to assess static balance. There will also be blood pressure readings and vision testings.

44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason demonstrated the tests, live on 44News at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

