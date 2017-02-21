Senior Living: Changes In Aging Parents

This morning, on Senior Living, SWIRCA visited the 44News studio to talk about changes in senior’s behavior and how adult children go about discussing with their parents.

First change they discussed was in habits or hobbies. For example, a mother who used to be fond of quilting, or a father who was always building something, but they no longer have the same interest.

Another example, is if your parent, who always attended church or some other type of social activity, has stopped going

Second change to look for is in environment. This would be a home that was once always immaculate, now dishes aren’t being done or floors are not being vacuumed. Maybe you see new dents and scratches on your parent’s vehicle…that can be another sign.

Third change is in appearance. If mom always put on her make-up in the morning and did her hair, but no longer does it, or stays in her pajamas.

Fourth change to look for is memory. Forgetting where you put the car keys on occasion is one thing, but regularly misplacing items, forgetting to pay bills on time and especially forgetting familiar people and places may be a sign for concern.

If you need help in this area, SWIRCA provides some services. Click here for a link to the website.

