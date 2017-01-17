Senior Living: Chair Yoga

Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder interviewed Melanie James with SWIRCA.

The two talked about chair yoga and how it can have a positive impact on senior citizens. James says with chair yoga there is no need to get on the floor or obtain special equipment to practice.

Chair Yoga can also help you feel better, move better, and live better. James says it can also improve flexibility and increase strength.

Some of the poses Melanie performed on Tuesday included arm raises to link the breath to movement, cat/cow and neck stretches.

