Senior Living: Caregiving Facts and Figures

Joe Kendall with AARP joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder as she went “Inside the Community” for Senior Living Tuesday morning. The two discussed caregiving. Caregivers offer people the ability to live more independently and not have to go to a nursing home. More than 40 million Americans provide unpaid care for loved ones. Around 840,000 Hoosiers provide unpaid care for a loved one each year….that’s an economic value of over $9.5 billion a year.

Here are a few more facts…nearly 65% of caregivers are women, but the number of men is increasing. 60% of caregivers are still employed full or part time and many of these caregivers are in the “Sandwich Generation” which means they are taking care of a young child and another family member.

To help caregivers, AARP is hosting an event tonight called Caregiver Connection. This is an opportunity for family caregivers to gain more information and resources to provide the best support possible to their loved ones. Participants will leave with a framework for providing support and a greater understanding of the caregiving puzzle. Local professionals will discuss caregiving tools available in your area, including legal and direct services, as well as practical advice for daily care.

The Caregiver Connection event is free. It’s tonight from 6:00-9:30 at the Sweetwater Event Center on Eagle lake Drive in Evansville.

