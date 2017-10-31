Senior Living: The Benefits of Volunteering

On Senior Living this morning, Joe Kendall from AARP talked about the benefits of volunteering.

First up, it helps to solve problems. Second, it strengthens communities and improves the lives of others. Another benefit of volunteering is you connect with others and it can transform our own lives by giving us purpose.

There are also several studies that show people who volunteer one to two hours a week get the best “health boost”. Health boosts would include things like reducing stress, improving our self esteem and reducing the risk of depression.

To watch the interview and to learn more on how you can volunteer for AARP, just click the video box below.

