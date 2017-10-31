44News | Evansville, IN

Senior Living: The Benefits of Volunteering

Senior Living: The Benefits of Volunteering

October 31st, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

On Senior Living this morning, Joe Kendall from AARP talked about the benefits of volunteering.

First up, it helps to solve problems. Second, it strengthens communities and improves the lives of others. Another benefit of volunteering is you connect with others and it can transform our own lives by giving us purpose.

There are also several studies that show people who volunteer one to two hours a week get the best “health boost”. Health boosts would include things like reducing stress, improving our self esteem and reducing the risk of depression.

To watch the interview and to learn more on how you can volunteer for AARP, just click the video box below.

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.