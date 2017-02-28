Senior Living: Age Tax

Tuesday morning, we went “Inside the Community” for Senior Living. Joe Kendall, an AARP volunteer, joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder to talk about legislation congress is considering. This legislation would let insurance companies tack on an extra age tax that would hit some seniors the hardest.

According to AARP, the bill would fall hardest on people ages 50 to 64 who are still too young for Medicare.

AARP officials say the “State Age Rating Flexibility Act of 2017” would allow insurers to charge five times more for coverage than they charge younger adults for the same policies.

To find out more about this legislation and how it could impact you, you can watch the full interview with Melissa and Joe by clicking on the video box below.

Comments

comments