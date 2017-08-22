Senior Living: AARP Volunteers

Joe Kendall with Evansville AARP stopped by 44News This Morning for Senior Living. AARP provides dozens of volunteers for organizations every year. This year is no exception.

First up…AARP volunteers will be at the Memorial Baptist Health Fair on Saturday.

Family Day in the Park is also coming up. That’s on September 9th. It’s at the Civic Center in Evansville from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On Monday, September 11th AARP has a special day planned for the National Day of Service. They will be volunteering at a local food bank.

Finally, SWIRCA’s Brewfest is on September 23rd this year. AARP will also be there helping with the crowds. Proceeds of this event help seniors and the disabled in the community.

To watch the interview and learn more on how you can become an AARP volunteer, click the video box below.

Comments

comments