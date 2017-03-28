Senior Living: AARP Talks Health Care

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” for Senior Living. She was joined with Joe Kendall with AARP. Joe talked about the importance of talking to local representatives to get your voice heard about proposed legislation.

The two also discussed health care. It’s a big topic as the Trump administration to make sure people get their voices heard.

Joe mentioned what the AARP is opposed to when it comes to health care. They include:

-Imposing an age tax on older Americans

-Weakening Medicare

-Eroding seniors ability to live independently

-Giving sweetheart deals to drug and insurance companies while doing nothing to lower the cost of health care or prescription drugs

And some of the items AARP support include when it comes to health care include:

-Protect and improve Medicare

-Provides access to affordable quality coverage

-Prevents insurers from engaging in discriminatory practices

-Lowers prescription drug costs

-Provides new incentives to expand home and community based services and strengthens efforts to fight fraud, waste, and abuse.

To watch the interview with AARP, click on the video box below.

Comments

comments