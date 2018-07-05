Home Indiana Evansville Senior Dogs at VHS Benefit from Grant Money July 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Dogs at the Vanderburgh Humane Society are among some of the recipients of the Grey Muzzle Organization’s annual grants.

This is good news for older dogs, as the grant will subsidize adoption fees for 10 large senior dogs, and 10 small senior dogs. This money helps give some financial pad to owners that want to take on older dogs who may require ongoing veterinary care.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 12 year old Savannah (pictured below) the care she needs so she’ll be ready to go to her forever home,” said Amanda Coburn, Development Coordinator at the VHS.

Over the past decade, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided almost $1.5 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid”.

For more details on Grey Muzzle, visit their website by clicking here.

