Senior Citizens Fill Town Square Mall for Senior Day Out

Senior citizens from all over the area made it to Towne Square Mall in Owensboro for the 18th annual senior day out. While the event was fun, it focused on many of the issues facing seniors.

It addressed scams targeting seniors and experts also provided disaster preparedness information.

This event is also a great way for local businesses to interact with the seniors.

Melissa Polites, Union County Director of Senior Services, said, “Our focus on this event is through Triad Committee where we work with local senior centers as well as local law enforcement and we want them to come away with a better sense of fraud awareness and things to protect themselves, consumer protection, how to be careful with their private information.”

The serious topics were balanced with fun.

Local musicians played, and Christopher and Banks put on a fashion show for the guests.

