Senators Donnelly and Young Introduce Bills to Combat Opioid Crisis April 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A pair of bipartisan bills is aimed at helping Hoosiers combat the opioid crisis. Senators Joe Donnelly and Todd Young are behind the two bills.

The bills look to help bring non-opioid or alternative pain medications and treatments to patients more quickly. They also clarify FDA rules about benefits and risks of non-opioid medications called “opioid-sparing”.

Right now, the FDA says a drug maker has to do a 12-week randomized and controlled trial to prove the product controls pain while reducing or eliminating the need for opioids.

These measures would require the FDA to include specific data on opioid sparing and include that in drug labeling.

