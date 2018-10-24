Senator Young’s Six Opioid Bills Signed Into Law

U.S. Senator Todd Young’s H.R. 6 bill to combat the opioid crisis was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act contains six provisions that were introduced by Senator Young passed the Senate on a 98-1 vote earlier this month.

The signature of these laws will provide more funding for states to combat the opioid epidemic. The bill also includes provisions aimed at promoting research to find new drugs for pain management that will not be addictive.

The following six bills signed into law are:

The Dr. Todd Graham Pain Management Improvement Act of 2018 (S.3008)

The Eliminating Opioid-Related Infectious Diseases Act of 2018 (S.2579)

The Providing Clarity in the Development of Pain Treatments Act (S. 2665)

The Advancing Cutting-Edge (ACE) Research Act (S.2406)

The Advancing Innovation in Alternative Pain and Addiction Therapies Act (S.2669)

The Jobs Plus Recovery Act (S. 2642)

