Senator Young talks business development in Pike County

There is a lot of optimism about business development in Pike County. Much of the thought revolves around the developing Southwest Indiana Megasite.

The megasite sits on 8,000 acres throughout Pike County. It’s surrounded by I-69, rail lines and plenty of power sites. This ideal land is owned by Bowman Family Holdings and they are getting ready for businesses to start coming to the negotiating table. The land is set to have developments from residential all the way to heavy manufacturing.

The plan is for the megasite to become a community within the larger community. Bowman Family officials call it a generational change.

The project caught the eye of Senator Todd Young. He was in Petersburg talking with business stakeholders about the project.

He offered support for things like writing a letter of support to help a expedite a federal water grant, all the way to keeping Pike County in mind when he works on a federal infrastructure bill.

