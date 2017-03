Senator Todd Young spoke to 44 News about several issues moving through congress.

Lawmakers are considering a repeal and replacement for the Affordable Care Act and he also discussed President Trump’s blocked travel ban which was set to take effect Thursday.



Braden Harp Braden Harp joins WEVV from WEIU-TV in Charleston, IL. Braden says “Evansville has a vibrant community spirit, and I’m looking forward to covering stories that matter to the Tri-State.” Braden graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geography, and minors in Broadcast Meteorology and Journalism. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments