Illinois Senator Sam McCann Running In Illinois Gubernatorial Race April 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

An Illinois Senator and Veterans’ Rights Activist are joining the Gubernatorial race. Senator Sam McCann (C-Plainview) and Aaron Merreighn (C-Riverton) will run as Conservative Party candidates. They will face Democratic nominee JB Pritzker and incumbent Republican Governor Bruce Rauner.

McCann was elected to the State Senate in 2010 and decided not to seek reelection as a Republican in 2018. He’s an advocate for taxpayers, working people, and small businesses, veterans and common sense.

McCann and Merreighn have worked together on a variety of veterans issues, most notably the Quincy Veterans Home. Merreighn is a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran, serving five tours of duty, including three in Iraq.

Merreighn says the reason he wants to serve as Lieutenant Governor is to serve and help others.

McCann and Merreighn must reach the 25,000 signatures to make the ballot for the General Election as the Conservative Party candidates.

Election day is November 6, 2018.

