Senator Paul Talks Healthcare in Owensboro

Senator Rand Paul has been making stops all across Kentucky to talk to local leaders and healthcare professionals about what he is trying to accomplish in regards to healthcare change. On Thursday he spent an hour speaking with folks in Owensboro.

What he’s bringing to the table is hope – to people that want change. He assured round table members that he and other congresspeople are still working on a fix for the American Care Act. People were relieved to hear that work is still being done. Healthcare professionals say that the position they are in is not an enviable one. With healthcare change seemingly on the way, they believe they are in limbo, in between the American Care Act and whatever comes next.

The Senator also detailed what he wants done. His plan includes an “escape hatch” for people on the individual market to move to the group market. He believes that this simple change could lower costs, and get coverage to more people.

