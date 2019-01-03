Senator Mike Braun Sworn Into Office

Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun is getting to work here in the nation’s capital. Sen. Braun was officially sworn into the 116th Congress after beating Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly in the November 2018 election.

The Senate race in Indiana was a contentious battle between Donnelly and Braun, and one of the most closely watched races around the nation.

As the balance of power shifted on Capitol Hill to the Democrats in the House, Republicans maintained control of the Senate even gaining GOP support after the 2018 election.

The Jasper native says border security, the cost of health care, and improving infrastructure are three important matters he’s ready to tackle.

“This is the culmination of many months of working to get here and when you get around it’s all inspiring to see what you’re a part of but I’m really anxious to roll my sleeves up just like it is as a state legislature to just try to get things done,” says Sen. Braun.

With all eyes on Capitol Hill this week newly-elected lawmakers like Sen. Braun tell me they’re anxious to get to work with hopes of reopening the government.

Comments

comments